Weekend police chase comes to crashing halt in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A police chase came to a crashing halt in the middle of downtown Knoxville on Sunday.

A white van came up the wrong way on Union Avenue, turned left up Gay Street then took a right back onto Union and crashed into another vehicle. The driver ran off and was caught not long after.

The sheriff’s office said the van had been reported stolen.

A deputy first spotted the vehicle near Clinton Highway and Tillery Road. The name of the suspect or any potential charges have not yet been released.

