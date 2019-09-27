Weekend: Umpteen things to do in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bye week on the Tennessee football schedule means lots of events and activities this weekend in East Tennessee.
Here’s a look at some of the many events going on this weekend. See the WATE Community Calendar for more go-and-do activities.
1st annual Bearden BrewFest
Saturday
1-6 p.m.
Brickyard Bar and BBQ, 4928 Homberg Drive, Knoxville
Tickets $30
More info
HoLa Festival
Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. 6 p.m.
Market Square, downtown Knoxville
More info
Food City Food Show
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. o 5 p.m.
Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley St., Knoxville
Price: $8.00 in advance at Food City stores. $10.00 general admission day of show. Children 6 and under are free.
More info
Fried Pickle Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Loudon Municipal Park, Loudon
Free admission
More info
Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest
Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tennessee Smokies Baseball, Kodak
Price: $40.00
More info
Greek Fest
Friday through Sunday
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
More info
Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cove Lake State Park, Caryville
Price: A $5 per person/$10 per family donation is encouraged and goes to support the Campbell Culture Coalition.
More info
Morristown Craft Beer Festival
Saturday Noon-7:45 p.m.
Farmer’s Market and Park, 130 W Morris Blvd, Morristown
Free Admission
More info
National Alpaca Farm Days
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rocking Chair Farm
6913 Fair Meadow Lane, Corryton
More info
National Muscadine Festival
Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (VIP event on Friday night)
Tsali Notch Vineyard
140 Harrison Rd, Madisonville
More info
Oktoberfest in the Old City
Saturday, 2-8 p.m.
Old City JWP Parking Lot, Knoxville
Price: Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 day of
More info
Pedal Jam
Saturday, 3-9 p.m.
Ijams Nature Center, Knoxville
Price: Free (donations encouraged)
More info
Townsend Heritage Festival
Friday:
Crafts & Demonstrations: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Music: Noon-10 p.m.
Saturday:
Crafts & Demonstrations: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Food: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Music: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Townsend Visitor’s Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
Parking is $10 per day or $15 for two-day pass.
More info
Union County Opry
Saturday: Doors open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
Larry Sparks and His Lonesome Ramblers
Special Guests: The Union County Opry Band
Union County High School, 150 Main St, Maynardville
More info
More stories:
- Young-Williams hosting Cause for Paws benefit event
- Two Blount County schools dismissing early Friday due to power outage
- WARRANT: Knoxville woman changed story, destroyed evidence after daughter’s shooting death
- Weekend: Umpteen things to do in East Tennessee
- Georgia man wants answer after Amazon delivery truck drives through his front lawn