Weekend: Umpteen things to do in East Tennessee

Bye week for Vols means packed calendar for festivals, events and activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bye week on the Tennessee football schedule means lots of events and activities this weekend in East Tennessee.

Here’s a look at some of the many events going on this weekend. See the WATE Community Calendar for more go-and-do activities.

1st annual Bearden BrewFest

Saturday

1-6 p.m.

Brickyard Bar and BBQ, 4928 Homberg Drive, Knoxville

Tickets $30

More info

HoLa Festival

Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. 6 p.m.

Market Square, downtown Knoxville

More info

Food City Food Show

Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. o 5 p.m.

Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley St., Knoxville

Price: $8.00 in advance at Food City stores. $10.00 general admission day of show. Children 6 and under are free.

More info

Fried Pickle Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Loudon Municipal Park, Loudon

Free admission

More info

Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest

Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tennessee Smokies Baseball, Kodak

Price: $40.00

More info

Greek Fest

Friday through Sunday

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

More info

Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cove Lake State Park, Caryville

Price: A $5 per person/$10 per family donation is encouraged and goes to support the Campbell Culture Coalition.

More info

Morristown Craft Beer Festival

Saturday Noon-7:45 p.m.

Farmer’s Market and Park, 130 W Morris Blvd, Morristown

Free Admission

More info

National Alpaca Farm Days

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rocking Chair Farm

6913 Fair Meadow Lane, Corryton

More info

National Muscadine Festival

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (VIP event on Friday night)

Tsali Notch Vineyard

140 Harrison Rd, Madisonville

More info

Oktoberfest in the Old City

Saturday, 2-8 p.m.

Old City JWP Parking Lot, Knoxville

Price: Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 day of

More info

Pedal Jam

Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

Ijams Nature Center, Knoxville

Price: Free (donations encouraged)

More info

Townsend Heritage Festival

Friday:

Crafts & Demonstrations: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Music: Noon-10 p.m.

Saturday:

Crafts & Demonstrations: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Food: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Music: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Townsend Visitor’s Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

Parking is $10 per day or $15 for two-day pass.

More info

Union County Opry

Saturday: Doors open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Larry Sparks and His Lonesome Ramblers

Special Guests: The Union County Opry Band

Union County High School, 150 Main St, Maynardville

More info

