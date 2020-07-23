Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee back over 25,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed over 25,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 18, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 18 was 25,794.
It’s the second time in seven weeks that weekly claims in Tennessee eclipsed 25,000. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the country.
A total of 740,123 claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March. The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 243,405 for the week ending July 18, which is down from 251,824 from the previous week.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tennessee labeled a ‘red zone’ state in unpublished White House document
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes
- He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid rising COVID-19 cases
- He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls
- Chattanooga teacher details COVID-19 safety measures inside the classroom
- Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID
- Knox County sees increase of overdose-related deaths since start of coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Relief: Unemployment benefits end this week leaving a big question — what’s next?
- AP Source: NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games
- Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita in nation
- Gov. Lee announces additional $115 million grant for COVID-19 response
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 79,754 with 1.2 million tests
- FDA approves emergency pooled testing
- Ingles Market becomes latest retailer to institute mask requirement for customers