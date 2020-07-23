Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee back over 25,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed over 25,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 18, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 18 was 25,794.

It’s the second time in seven weeks that weekly claims in Tennessee eclipsed 25,000. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the country.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce

A total of 740,123 claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March. The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 243,405 for the week ending July 18, which is down from 251,824 from the previous week.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.