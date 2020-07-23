Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee back over 25,000

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed over 25,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 18, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 18 was 25,794.

It’s the second time in seven weeks that weekly claims in Tennessee eclipsed 25,000. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the country.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce

A total of 740,123 claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March. The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 243,405 for the week ending July 18, which is down from 251,824 from the previous week.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter