Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee below 10,000 for second straight week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped below 10,000 for for the second straight week.

The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 9,839 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in October 3. The number of new claims for the week ending September 26 was 9,802.

The two-week span mark the first weeks with less than 10,000 new unemployment claims since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee continued to drop. The state reported a total of 125,238 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 13,489 claims.

A total of 871,580 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4. Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.