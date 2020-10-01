Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee drop below 10,000 in first time since March

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WATE) – Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped below 10,000 for the first time since onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 9,802 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in September 26. The number of new claims for the week ending September 19 was 11,313, marking a drop of 1,511 claims.

The drop in cases represents the lowest weekly total for new claims since the beginning of the pandemic. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped to its lowest number since mid-April. The state reported a total of 138,727 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 13,468 claims. It’s the lowest number of continued claims since April 4 when the state reported 112,438 continued claims.

A total of 861,741 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

The week ending on August 22 was the second-lowest number of new weekly claims since mid-March. The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began.

Source: Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.