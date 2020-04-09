Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee reach 112K+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee jumped from nearly 3,000 to more than 112,000 in a matter of three weeks, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of claims for the week ending April 4 was 112,438. The previous week’s number was 94,492 and the week before that was 39,096. The week ending March 14 recorded approximately 2,702 new unemployment claims.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 47,325 new claims for the week ending April 4.