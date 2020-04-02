Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee reach 94K+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee jumped from nearly 3,000 to more than 94,000 in a matter of two weeks, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of claims for the week ending March 28 was 94,492. The previous week’s number was 39,096 and the week before that was 2,702.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 32,246 new claims for the week ending March 28.