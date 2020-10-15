Weekly unemployment in Tennessee back over 10,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee crossed back above 10,000 after two consecutive weeks of below the five-figure mark.
The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 10,145 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in October 10. The number of new claims for the previous two weeks were 9,839 and 9,802, respectively.
The two-week span mark the first weeks with less than 10,000 new unemployment claims since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.
The number of continued unemployment claims dropped below 100,000 for the first time since the week ending on March 28. A total of 881,725 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.
Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.
The state reported a total of 90,507 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 34,731 claims.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
