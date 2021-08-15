Weigel’s celebrates 90 years with a special cookout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weigel’s celebrated 90 years on Saturday with a special cookout and giveaway for customers and employees.

The convenience store chain hosted a cookout to show their appreciation for the support they’ve received over the last nine decades.

Weigel’s held two drawings during the cookout, one for customers and one for employees, for a brand-new Jeep Wrangler. Whitney Easterday, who has been with Weigel’s for over a year, was one of the two lucky winners.

“I was in absolute shock,” Easterday said. “Yeah, I did not think I was going to win. I grew up with jeeps so it’s pretty awesome to have one of my own now.”