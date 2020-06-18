Weigel’s makes massive milk donation to Second Harvest Food Bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The only tears shed Thursday were happy ones as Weigel’s “spilled” 60,000 gallons of milk over at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

There wasn’t any literal spilled milk at the food bank. The donation allows Second Harvest Food Bank clients to redeem the milk at local Weigel’s stores and partnering agencies.

According to food bank staff, it’s greatly needed.

Second Harvest telling us requests for milk have increased by 50% since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The donation doesn’t only help the nonprofit. It also helps dairy farmers.

You won’t have to worry about the milk sitting on a shelf somewhere spoiling. Weigel’s gave Second Harvest coupons to share with their more than 500 partner agencies all around East Tennessee to redeem at Weigel’s stores for a gallon of milk.

Weigel’s wasn’t the only one that gave some milk to the food bank this week.

The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee announced the milk purchasing initiative with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee also this week.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s important to ensure families in need have milk on their table, which is one of the most requested, yet least donated, items at food banks,” a release stated. “Through the TDPC, Second Harvest, The Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund, Mayfield Dairy and others, $20,000 will go towards donating milk to Tennessee’s food banks. The TDPC is proud to help provide milk to families in this time of need as well as building relationships between food banks and producers that sustains future purchases of milk.”

LATEST STORIES