Wendy’s rolls out breakfast menu nationwide

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s has rolled out its breakfast menu nationwide.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. according to a Wendy’s press release.

Wendy’s has tried a breakfast menu previously, but it had failed. Wendy’s told NBC News, the chain is investing to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.