‘We’re all just working around the clock’: Restaurants in need of employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no secret the service industry was hit hard during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year was really really hard. We were down 600% in the fourth quarter,” Bettina Hamblin, the owner of Knoxville Farmacy, said.

With shutdown orders, and then limited capacity, Hamblin said it’s a miracle that her restaurant is still open. However, now comes the lingering effect of the pandemic: a lack of employees.

“In December it was still really, really hard. But, since then, it’s getting harder and harder and harder,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin posted to het Facebook page, saying she was in need of a dishwasher. She said she soon had comments from other restaurant owners saying, ‘me too.’

Erick Ramos, General Manager of Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer, was also in the same boat.

“Right now I’m looking for dishwashers, cooks, and probably a couple of servers,” Ramos said.

Both Hamblin and Ramos believe having a hard time finding new employees is a side effect of the pandemic.

While they were mandated to shut down for a few months, or have a very limited capacity, other businesses were booming.

“A lot of people were out of work during that time. And couple that with businesses that were doing really great; construction, grocery store, certain retail businesses. And they were just hiring, hiring, hiring. I think a lot of people made the transition from the service industry to some other industries that were just a little bit more reliable. Um, also, service industry workers were on the frontlines. We were in harms way,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin said she even had a few employees who felt they needed to quit because of health concerns.

Ramos said he thought people were just tired of the hard labor working in a restaurant.

But, no matter the reason, they simply need more bodies. Especially as the weather gets warmer.

“Obviously, the busier we get, the more we realize that we need more help. And in a lot of ways, it feels like we are already stretching our current employees thin,” Ramos said.

Hamblin knew the feeling. She said she was filling in just about every position. Because we are still in a pandemic, she said that’s makes the lack of employee situation even worse.

“There are policies that we have not only to protect our staff, but guests. So, you know, symptoms of COVID range from a headache to a fever, to many other things. And if someone isn’t feeling great, we ask them to go get tested,” Hamblin said.

So while the employee waits two to four days for the results, there’s more of a strain on the current employees. Hamblin said she’s noticed business starting to boom even more as more people get vaccinated.

So she’s calling out for help, not only for her restaurant, but for all local restaurants.

She said she’s worried she won’t be able to extra tables when restrictions loosen up more, because she won’t have enough staff to handle the influx.

So, both her and Ramos said it’s time to start applying to restaurants; and they both know it’s a little nerve-wracking because of the shutdowns last year.

“When you’re used to being in a restaurant that’s busy all the time, and now all of a sudden it’s not that busy and everyone’s hours are getting cut back and you’re tips aren’t that great. You know, people are coming back out again and I don’t think that people in the service industry needs to worry about that anymore,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin said she’s looking for employees with a love of food and great customer service.

“In the meantime, we’re all just working around the clock. You know, trying to have fun and do what we love,” Hamblin said.

Ramos said if people need a job, they shouldn’t necessarily worry about what the job is.

“A job is a job, and if you need a job, right now, I would try to get whatever job I could,” Ramos said.

Both Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer and Farmacy are hiring for line cooks, dishwashers and servers.

The Farmacy is also looking for hosts.

Hamblin added that while all restaurants are trying to hire more employees, she asks that customers be patient.