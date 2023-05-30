KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knox County family lost all of their belongings in a house fire early Friday morning.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to a reported house fire in the 6200 block of Neubert Springs Road in South Knox County around 3:50 a.m. Friday. The family and their pets were able to exit the house safely without injury.

Vanessa Henry says she woke up and discovered the house in flames.

“We woke up and it looked like daylight, and I thought I was late for work, so we jumped up and we heard some explosions on the porch and when we opened up the front door, the porch was on fire and the flames were coming in through the glass door,” she said.

While the family made it out safely, their belongings didn’t.

“Everything’s gone, like everything, but we’ve had some people bring clothes, which is what we have on now, so it’s a very humbling experience for everybody,” Henry said.

Henry said it’s harder to salvage things in the moment than it seems.

“A friend of mine at work, her house burnt down the day after Thanksgiving and I remember hearing it and I thought I’d be grabbing stuff off the walls and doing this and doing that — no. When you see the fire and you hear the roaring and when the gas grill exploded, all you can think is ‘get out, get out now,'” Henry said.

She also said her son Tyler tried to retrieve some of their belongings on his way out.

“I didn’t have my glasses and I was crying, because I couldn’t see, and for some reason he thought to get my glasses,” she said. “I don’t know why he thought to get my glasses but he grabbed them.”

In their time of need, the family is leaning on others for support while they try to get back on their feet.

“I’m grateful for anything and everything. Everybody that’s given us the clothes and stuff, I’m grateful for it,” Henry said.

Rural Metro has not determined what caused the fire and said the investigation is ongoing. The Henry family is raising money to replace their belongings.