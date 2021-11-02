KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 70 years, the mascot of West High School in Knoxville could be changing.

The school’s mascot is a rebel and Knox County Schools says West High received a petition challenging it earlier this year. West High School will host community meetings to get more feedback about the mascot.

KCS said the first meeting will be on held Nov. 29 and the second on December 6. Both meetings will run from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

“We take great pride in our efforts to be supportive, inclusive and culturally responsive,” West High Principal Ashley Speas said. “We recognize that the name ‘rebels’ can have different meanings and connotations, and we welcome this opportunity to listen to our students, parents, staff, alumni and other valued members of our school community as we consider how to move forward.”

