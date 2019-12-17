West Hills Flats & Taps announces closure after 3 years in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular West Knoxville eatery officially closed their doors after three years in business on Monday.

A West Hills Flats & Taps spokesperson announced Monday the restaurant will permanently close after opening in 2016.

According to a release, owners and upper management decided this month to focus on group’s other restaurants: the original Central Flats and Taps in the Happy Holler area of North Knoxville, South Knoxville’s SoKno Taco Cantina and longest-running bar on UT’s campus, Cool Beans Bar and Grill.

“The decision was not made lightly and the owners and staff will miss the regulars and will always have fond memories of West Hills,” the release said.