West Hills overpass honors public servant Wanda Moody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County public servant was honored Friday for her decades of work.

The North Winston Road Overpass in the West Hills community – is now named after Wanda Moody.

Moody is a former county commissioner (20 years) and public school teacher. She also served on the state board of education under former Governor Lamar Alexander.

The Knoxville city council unanimously approved the naming of the overpass back in March. Rep. Tim Burchett and Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero helped to unveil the new overpass sign bearing Moody’s name.