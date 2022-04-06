KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year Award winner has been chosen. Debbie Smith, who lives in West Hills, was presented with the award on April 2 at the 2022 Neighborhood Conference.

Smith was chosen by the selection committee, made up of members of the Neighborhood Advisory Council, for the variety and longevity of her service. The committee said she expressed her desire for the safety and well-being of her community in many ways including finding traffic-calming solutions and collecting litter up to a mile away from her house.

In addition, Smith and her husband served as leaders in the West Hills Community Association and donated power-washing services to West Hills Elementary School.

“Healthy and connected neighborhoods are key to a thriving, resilient city,” Community Empowerment Director Charles F. Lomax, Jr. said. “Everyone being recognized today is an example of a good neighbor.”

Each finalist was honored for their contributions to making their neighborhoods safer, cleaner, and a nicer place to live. The finalists are:

Beth Booker, posthumously, Old North Knoxville

Arturo Cano, Colonial Hills

Chris Hall, Sequoyah Hills

Eric Johnson, Vestal

Nancy Shackelford, Sherrill Hills

To learn more about the Office of Neighborhood empowerment, visit their website: http://knoxvilletn.gov/neighborhoods.