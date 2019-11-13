West Knox apartment arson suspect appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman accused of setting a West Knox County apartment complex on fire Oct. 1 appeared in court Wednesday.

Christina Waldman, 46, has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at Country Club Apartments.

Waldman is accused of using lighter fluid to start a fire at Country Club Apartments Oct. 1 that displaced 70 people.

Witnesses told WATE 6 On Your Side they tried to stop Waldman from setting the fire – saying she intentionally doused her apartment unit with lighter fluid and “she just lit it and walked off.” A video taken by one of the witnesses revealed those moments and ensuing chaos.

In court, Waldman’s public defender filed a bond motion and the judge amended Waldman’s bond to $100,000 plus GPS monitoring.

Waldman’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9.