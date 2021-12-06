KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – FBI Special Agents and Knoxville Police investigators are searching for a suspect who robbed a West Knoxville bank Monday afternoon.

Photo: Knoxville P.D.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to the First Horizon Bank at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road for a reported robbery. An unidentified white male approached a bank teller, demanded money and fled on foot from the bank.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray polo shirt and a black face mask. At this time, the suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751 or submit a tip via East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.