West Knoxville business latest victim of growing catalytic converter thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family-owned business is out a lot of money after they say thieves ripped catalytic converters out of their company cars. Signs-N-Such off Lovel Road says other businesses should take precautions and be on the lookout for would-be thieves.

“This morning we came in and one of our installers was going to make a delivery and got in the van and you can hear it a mile down the road kinda thing,” Jordan Hutchison said on Tuesday. “I instantly knew what happened so we went and check all of our vehicles and realized that … along with one of our other vehicles had been hit.

“This hits hard, especially after the year we had last year. It’s going to be an expensive fix.”

Employees are having to use their own vehicles while the police complete their investigation of the company cars. The company has since added security cameras.

