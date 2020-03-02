West Knoxville polling location changed ahead of Super Tuesday

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission has announced a new polling location for one West Knoxville precinct ahead of Super Tuesday.

The polling place for Precinct 68E has moved from Cedar Bluff Middle School to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville 37923.

A Knox County Election Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday where officials would hear any timely appeals of rejected voter registration forms has been canceled after no appeals were received by the office.

For more information visit knoxcounty.org/election.

