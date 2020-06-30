West Knoxville road closed after washout from heavy rains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A West Knoxville road is closed after heavy rains washed out dirt under the road, causing the pavement to cave in.

Richland Colony Road at Robinson Road in West Knoxville is closed due to a washout from heavy rains Monday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweeted.

Last night's storms washed out the road at Richland Colony Rd and Robinson Rd. Be careful if traveling through that area. pic.twitter.com/KfAlSyAFM8 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 30, 2020

Thunderstorms and flash flood warnings were issued in Knoxville and some surrounding areas Monday night, with several roads closed due to flooding and thousands temporarily losing power.