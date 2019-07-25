West Knoxville students wins gold at national trampoline & tumbling championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brooks Barber, a Rising West Valley Middle School 7th grader, won his second gold medal in his level event at the USA Gymnastics Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Barber took home the gold in the Level 8, age 11-12 trampoline event.

In 2018, Barber was the gold medalist in the national double mini trampoline competition.

Barber is a member of Tataru’s Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling Team and is coached by Kacy Wheeler.

He qualified for nationals by winning gold medals in the state and U.S. Regional Championships.

Barber has participated in the sport for two years and practices 22 hours a week at Tataru’s, according to his coach.