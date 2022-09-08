► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city.

Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.

She was reportedly killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Memphis, where the suspect is accused of shooting her in front of her daughter during one of the carjackings in the incident.

Ezekiel Kelly was captured Wednesday night after allegedly shooting seven people, killing four during a rampage that lasted for hours and was partially livestreamed on Facebook.

As the sirens and gunshots came to halt across Memphis, a community is left reeling.

“This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department,” said Police Chief CJ Davis.

As investigators work to determine a motive for the rampage, West Memphis Police along with Mayor Marco McClendon have scheduled a citywide prayer vigil for Parker and other victims impacted by this tragedy Friday at 5:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall. Details are here.

“Our whole area needs prayer. Leaning on our faith, with most of us being Christian around here we definitely have to lean on him, lean on God for the strength,” Mayor Marco McClendon said.