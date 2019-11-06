West Nile kills Middle Tennessee horse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials want the public to know that mosquitos are still active in Tennessee, despite the cooler weather, after a horse in Middle Tennessee recently died from West Nile Virus.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday that a horse in Robertson County had contracted the mosquito-borne illness before it died.

While mosquitos can transmit West Nile to humans, infected horses cannot directly transmit it to humans or other horses, according to the department.

“West Nile virus is a devastating, and often deadly, illness for horses,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said in a news release. “However, the vaccine for WNV is highly effective. Appropriate vaccinations will safeguard the health of your horse and prevent a tragic loss.”

Symptoms in horses may include fever, weakness, loss of appetite, and convulsions.

The state urges horse owners to talk to a veterinarian about setting up a vaccination plan.