West Tennessee man arrested after murder-for-hire plot foiled by investigators

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old Benton County man has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire plot that investigators say targeted a man on the other side of the state.
Caleb Bryant was charged Thursday with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI said Bryant attempted to hire someone to kill a person in East Tennessee.
No additional information about the crime was immediately released by investigators.
Bryant was booked into the Benton County jail, where he was held without bond pending his first court appearance.
- ‘There is a baby in the backseat’: Employee of Nashville business finds overdose victims in car
- Suspected slasher arrested after woman attacked with machete in South Nashville
- ‘I cried every day’: Mother of Nashville man wrongly accused of murder describes emotions of his release
- Tennessee to help up to 500K unemployed earn college degrees
- Colts grab AFC South tiebreaker by beating Titans 34-17