West Tennessee man arrested after murder-for-hire plot foiled by investigators

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old Benton County man has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire plot that investigators say targeted a man on the other side of the state.

Caleb Bryant was charged Thursday with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said Bryant attempted to hire someone to kill a person in East Tennessee.

No additional information about the crime was immediately released by investigators.

Bryant was booked into the Benton County jail, where he was held without bond pending his first court appearance.