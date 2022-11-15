ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — The tight-knit town of Arlington is now mourning the loss of one of its own after three football players were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Monday.

Police say they’ve arrested a former football player Monday morning more than an hour’s drive away from the scene of the shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia that left three people dead and two others wounded.

One of the three University of Virginia football players killed in that shooting former football and track star Devin Chandler who played at Arlington High School for the first three years of his high school career before moving away.

He earned academic and athletic honors in football and track during his time at Arlington. Chandler went on to play two seasons for the University of Wisconsin before transferring to the University of Virginia and becoming the Cavaliers’ wide receiver.

We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

For many years, Arlington, Tennessee was home for Chandler when his family moved before his freshman year of high school. He started on the varsity team at Arlington High in 2016 and went on to be voted first-team all-region receiver twice.

His former coach Adam Sykes released a statement saying:

It’s devastating to hear what happened to Devin. No one deserves this but especially not a kid like Devin. He was one of the happiest young men I ever had to privilege of knowing. He was always smiling, and you saw him with every kind of group in the school. He just wanted to make those around him as happy as he was.

Devin’s family moved to Arlington before his freshman year, and athletically, we knew from the moment we saw him he was a very gifted player with a lot of potential. He started with the varsity team as a sophomore as a wide receiver and defensive back. He was voted 1st Team All-Region Receiver both his sophomore and junior years, so he was always a player we could count on. Even during his junior year when his dad passed away in the middle of the season, he came to me and said, “Coach, I want to play this week. My dad would want me to play this week.” That was just his character: always thinking of others.

It’s clear he’s remembered. When the news of his death spread this morning at the high school, teachers and people who knew him were immediately reminded of his goodness. Everyone gravitated towards him because of his personality, and his talent in football and track were just added reasons to root for his success. We lost him way too soon.”