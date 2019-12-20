West Town Mall extending hours before Christmas

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo shoppers carry bags as they cross a street in San Francisco. Black Friday kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. On Friday, Dec. 20, the Commerce Department issues its November report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have all your Christmas shopping done? If not, West Town Mall is extending its hours for the final week before the holiday.

Extended hours begin Saturday, Dec. 21. The mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The mall will open an hour later, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Monday hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and for the very last shoppers on Christmas Eve, the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Town Mall will be closed on Christmas Day before opening from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, for those needing to exchange gifts or spend their gift cards.

For more information about West Town Mall, including holiday hours and events, visit simon.com/westtownmall.