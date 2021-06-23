West Virginia man charged with DUI after tractor-trailer crash on I-26

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A West Virginia man was arrested Monday after Johnson City police say he drove under the influence and eventually overturned on Interstate 26.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Bristol Highway due to a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly near Carroll Creek Road.

The release states the tractor-trailer was found on Interstate 26, heading west around mile marker 19.

“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the tractor-trailer; however, it continued and ultimately crashed near mile marker 7,” the release states.

The driver was identified as Joel William Finch, 63, of Saint Albans, West Virginia.

Finch was charged with DUI while using a commercial vehicle, JCPD reports.

According to police, Finch was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.