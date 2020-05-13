West Virginia man charged with murder in brother’s death

The Parkersburg Police Department says William Nutter, 40, is charged with murder in the death of his younger brother after the Parkersburg Police Department responded to a complaint of a person with a gun, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department Facebook)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his brother in Parkersburg.

William Nutter, 40, is charged with murder in the death of his younger brother after the Parkersburg Police Department responded to a complaint of a person with a gun, Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Officers say when they arrived, they were met by a female screaming as a male subject was exiting the home. Officers were told the male, identified as Nutter, allegedly shot his brother who was still inside the home.

Officers entered the home and located Charles Ryan Cottle, 29, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers secured the home and detained Nutter for questioning. Detectives then responded to the scene for further investigation.

Officers say Louisa Cottle and her sons lived at the home during the time of the incident. Cottle was allegedly assaulted by Nutter inside the home prior to the shooting and had a noticeable injury to her mouth. Cottle allegedly struck his brother in the back in attempt to defend their mother during the incident.

Cottle told police her sons’ fight continued as the two went downstairs. She then said she heard loud pops, came downstairs, and observed Nutter with a pistol as he was shooting into the kitchen several times, according to officers.

Detectives located several 9-millimeter casings in the kitchen as well as a 9-millimeter pistol in the living room. A preliminary examination by the Wood County Coroner revealed Charles Cottle had been shot nine times in the torso and hip area causing his death.