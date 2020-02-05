Wet start to year, continued rain cause concern for some affected by 2019 floods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the WATE 6 On Your Side storm team, Knoxville has seen more than 7 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

That’s about two more inches of rain than around the same time last year, which was then followed by several days of heavy rain and eventual flooding.

The Mend House, a place for sober living for men, was one of the many homes affected by the flooding.

The Mend House flooded in Feb. 2019. Photo courtesy of Reico Hopewell.

Reico Hopewell, the founder of The Mend House, said he still gets nervous whenever the forecast calls for heavy rain.

“After the flood last year we had some structural damage, both externally and internally. We had to remodel two units, flooring cabinetry. Everything,” Hopewell said.

He said the issue was the creek on the property overflowed more than usual.

“Sometimes when there’s like a flash flood warning, I get really overwhelmed. I get nervous a little bit,” Hopewell said.

Chris Howley, chief planning engineer for the city, said the stormwater department has made some improvements since last year’s flooding.

He said the main cause of the flooding in most areas of Knoxville was clogged storm drains.

Howley said crews routinely clean drains or ditches out to prevent clogging, but because of several days of rain, they weren’t able to do so during the flooding event last year.

“Sometimes it takes two or three days after the rain stops for some of the creek levels and waterways to recede back to a level you can perform that maintenance, and we just didn’t have those kinds of opportunities last year,” Howley said.

He said they didn’t have those opportunities because it was a safety risk.

Crews were able to identify new problems areas they hadn’t seen before the flooding and have been keeping a close eye on them.

“We update our maps. We do additional maintenance. We put them on priority lists for routine inspections to make sure that we have a better idea of things getting cleaned out before they’re a problem,” Howley said.

Howley said the stormwater department is currently working on a project to reline 1,600 feet of pipelining to help reduce the chance of overall failure and help with maintenance.

“It also makes it less maintenance needs because of the ways those liners are very slick, and so you don’t have branches and other things that catch on on the liners like they would on a pipe that’s in rougher shape,” Howley said.

He said there are some issues where the city is still trying to figure out what they can do to relieve the problems including the frequent flooding along South Northshore Drive.

Hopewell said he has contacted the city about the creek causing issues for The Mend House, but his group is also working on a rainy day fund just in case it floods again.

The units that were flooded have since been fixed.

Hopewell wanted to thank all the community members who helped while 10 residents were displaced. He said that because of the help, the drastic uprooting wasn’t so drastic for his residents.

Howley said residents can help with any poor drainage issues. If they see a drain or a ditched clogged, they can report it by calling 3-1-1.

