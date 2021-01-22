‘We’ve reached capacity’: Bristol Dragway closing gates for COVID-19 vaccination line Friday, health officials say

by: News Channel 11 Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 9:40 a.m. BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Friday morning that, “We have reached capacity for our vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway today and are closing the gates. We will announce additional days for next week dependent on vaccine supply.”

News Channel 11 was at the Bristol Dragway early Friday morning as cars lined up along the highway in hopes of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before the announcement about the gate closure, vaccines were planned to last through 3 p.m. on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A long line formed outside of the Bristol Dragway early Friday morning.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the vaccination site, where the line of vehicles extends along the shoulder of Highway 394.

Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. and are planned to last through 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the vaccination site closed the gates after being open for less than an hour.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department was unable to provide vaccinations on Wednesday and Thursday due to lack of supply.

