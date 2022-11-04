NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Amazon said it would freeze hiring for corporate jobs. However, just a few years ago, the retailer promised 5,000 new jobs in Nashville with an average salary of $150,000.

An Amazon spokesperson said they have hired more than 2,500 corporate and tech employees at Amazon Nashville and are committed to the city.

“We are going to keep watching the economy and our own business, and will adjust as makes sense, but our long-term intention and commitment to the communities where we have a presence remains unchanged,” the spokesperson wrote.

Amazon is just the latest tech company building up in Nashville that has made headlines for tightening their budget or laying off some of their employees.

Lyft also announced it is cutting 13% of its employees, which comes after reports that the company is reducing its office space in Nashville.

Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Yuri Cunza said he is in favor of these large tech companies coming to Music City but wants to make sure their arrival is done in a way that helps the existing community.

“We can be many things but we can’t be a market that denies opportunities,” Cunza said. “It’s good for everyone in town as long as it doesn’t have consequences for displacing individuals that have been living here.”

Cunza believes Nashville’s future lies in having a close relationship with tech and wants to make sure all Nashvillians have access to the high-paying jobs that can come with those relationships.

“It’s an inevitable future,” he said.

In their deal with Metro Council, Amazon would get $500 per job for the next seven years. In addition, Amazon would get an estimated $21.7 million from the state.

Neither the mayor’s office or the state responded to requests for how much has been paid to Amazon or how many jobs have come into the city.