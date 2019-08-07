Breaking News
What George Thomas said Wednesday in Christian-Newsom trial of Eric Boyd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch the testimony of key prosecution witness George Thomas on Wednesday in the death penalty trial of Eric Boyd.

Boyd, already serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison, is being tried in Knox County Criminal Court before Judge Bob McGee for his alleged involvement in the rape, torture and murders in 2007 of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Thomas, who has already been convicted in connection with the deaths of the couple, is seeking a reduced sentence in exchange for his testimony. He has long claimed Boyd participated in the crimes against the couple.

