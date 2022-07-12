KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More restaurants are shifting the way they serve food to customers to a business model that doesn’t include a sit-in experience, also known as a “ghost kitchen.” Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation and a nationwide worker shortage are spurring the race toward change in the food industry, along with advancements in technology and virtual options.

“Ghost kitchens, which are also called virtual kitchens or dark kitchens, let restaurants offer delivery from a location that doesn’t serve on-premises guests,” Sara Beth Urban, CEO and president of Hospitality Tennessee, explained. “It’s a way to cut down on operating costs as well as help operators expand their delivery footprints or even expedite their delivery times.”

According to Urban, ghost kitchens were a natural result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many restaurants had to switch to virtual and carry-out options due to restrictions on dine-in options.

“They had to figure out how to keep open, how to keep serving their customers, how to keep some of their staff on board,” Sara Beth Urban said. “In the 60s and 70s it was drive-thrus and in the 2020s apparently it’s going to be ghost kitchens and figuring out people can do that with a smaller staff.”

The Associated Press reports that ghost kitchens, or virtual restaurants, use an existing business to create a new menu available almost exclusively through delivery, and frequently through third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless and Uber Eats.

In February, an Uber Eats spokesman told WGN in an email that the company requires all restaurants — even ghost kitchens — to comply with local health, safety and licensing guidelines.

Urban also said the shift to these types of ghost kitchens is a natural one for the entire industry in a post-pandemic world. Urban told WATE 6 On Your Side News that pre-pandemic, 63% of restaurant traffic was off-premise, meaning delivery or carryout. Then, in the spring of 2020, the number jumped to 90%.

Who regulates ‘ghost kitchens’ in Tennessee?

Essentially, health departments regulate the food service industry. Here’s how it’s structured in Tennessee and in Knox County.

The Tennessee Environmental Health Program (EH Program) is responsible for protecting public health in businesses that serve the public by permitting and enforcing laws affecting food service establishments, public swimming pools, hotels, bed and breakfasts, organized campgrounds, tattoo studios, and body piercing studios.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture maintains retail food store inspection scores, while the Tennessee Department of Health maintains restaurant inspection scores.

County health departments also issue permits to operate food service establishments once they meet all the requirements of the State of Tennessee’s adoption of the 2009 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Code.

The Knox County Health Department’s Food Protection Division and its Environmental health staff address food safety and food inspections for establishments that serve food to customers while also offering educational classes in restaurants, schools and hospitals. In Knox County, there are 10 health inspectors who monitor 2,498 food service establishments as well as 542 schools, daycares, and hotels. The department also inspects 591 swimming pools and tattoo parlors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.