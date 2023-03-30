NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 101st Airborne Division lost nine service members Wednesday night after two HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Details surrounding the crash and training mission are continuing to develop, but here’s what we know about the two helicopters they were aboard.

An HH-60M MEDEVAC Blackhawk assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts rescue hoist training at Illeshiem, Germany, Jan 14, 2021. (Courtesy: Capt. Edward Benedictus 101st Combat Aviation Brigade)

The HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter is a medical evacuation version of the UH-60 Black Hawk multi-mission helicopter, which provides air assault, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations.

According to Army Technology, the official blog of the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command, the HH-60M Black Hawk, which is built by Sikorsky Aircraft, is designed to evacuate wounded troops from the battlefield.

The helicopter is integrated with a medical evacuation mission equipment packaged (MEP) kit and provides aerial medical support and ambulatory patient transport services. The MEP kit allows crews to evacuate troops day or night and during adverse weather situations.

The HH-60M can fly at an air speed of 140.7k and a range of 275.2nm. It also can be reconfigured to carry out search and rescue missions and things like wildfire suppression.

Typically, the HH-60M is manned by a pilot, co-pilot, crew chief and flight medic. However, it can accommodate a total of 11 crew members.

As of Thursday morning, few details were available on the Fort Campbell training mission in Trigg County, Kentucky. However, Brig. Gen. John Lubas said the two helicopters were flying a multi-ship formation and using night vision goggles.

More information is expected to be released after the families of the nine service members are notified and an investigation is completed.