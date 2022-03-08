KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring break is coming up for many students across East Tennessee, but what is there to do during the break?

For Anderson County Schools, Loudon County Schools, Knox County Schools, Blount County Schools, Lenior City Schools, and Mayville City Schools, spring break will run from March 14 to 18. This is also spring break for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville College, Maryville College, and Pellissippi State.

Oak Ridge Schools’ spring break will run from March 14 to 25.

St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17. Throughout this week, Gatlinburg is hosting a number of events for the holiday. The town will be painted green as Irish flags and decorations adorn the city. In Knoxville, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated with a parade on March 12.

Other Knoxville events going on during this week include:

The Global Asias Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art Exhibition at the Knoxville Museum of Art Runs until April 24 and it highlights the work of sixteen artists of Asian heritage. A visit to the Museum of Art is free.

You Should Have Been There World’s Fair Exhibition March 19 to October 9 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair.

Jubilee Festival presented by Jubilee Community Arts March 11 to March 12 to showcase old-time music, ballads, blues, shape-note singing and other area music. It will be held online.



Also during that week on March 12, Dollywood opens. However, Dollywood’s Splash Country Waterpark does not open until Saturday, May 14.

On March 19, several Tennessee State Parks will be holding guided spring hikes. These hikes range from short walks to all-day excursions.

Union County Schools’ spring break is the next week from March 23 to 27.

The Big Ears Music Festival will take place March 22-27. It will feature several musicians including Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith.

Sevier County Schools and Sevierville City Schools’ spring break is April 4-8.

On April 1, Clingmans Dome opens and the majority of campgrounds within the Great Smoky Mountain National Park are open. On April 8, the Tennessee Smokies baseball season begins with a game against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Other free spring break activities include:

From hiking to swimming, Ijams Nature Center’s 300 acres has a lot to offer. The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk and it is only a short distance from Downtown Knoxville on Island Home Avenue.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

If you’re looking to spend time outdoors, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the place to go. Cades Cove and the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail both offer a good way to see a snapshot of the park.

Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour

This self-guided walking tour goes through Downtown Knoxville and explains the city’s ties to Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Howard Armstrong, Dolly Parton, the Everly Brothers, Roy Acuff, and others. For more information, pick up a brochure at the Knoxville Visitors Center.

The gardens offer 47-acres of flowers, trees, lawns, walking paths, old walls, and stone buildings.

Cooter’s Place: Dukes of Hazard Museum

This museum in Pigeon Forge offers a large collection of pictures, props, costumes and memorabilia from the hit television show.

Burchfiel Grove and Arboretum

This arboretum is located on Hardin Lane, Sevierville, Tennessee, and is a part of a greenway system running along the Little Pigeon River.

Dogwood Trails & Gardens

There are 13 dogwood trails that span over 85 miles in all four quadrants of Knoxville. The trails are open to the public from April 1-30. Find out more at dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens.

.