KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a scary thought – somebody collapses and goes into cardiac arrest but you have the potential to save somebody’s life by knowing how to react in that emergency situation.

James Pesterfield is the East Tennessee Program Specialist with The American Red Cross.

He has his advanced EMT license, and before working in his current role, Pesterfield worked in an ambulance for 11 years.

“Cardiac arrest is when the heart sustains a rhythm that’s not normal. It causes the muscle to not function properly and it will cause the heart to essentially stop beating,” he said.

A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. This is why knowing what to do if someone near you is suffering from a heart-related issue is so important.

“CPR is extremely critical,” Pesterfield said. “Even if it’s somebody who’s not proficiently trained in it, early implementation increases survivability a lot.”

According to the American Red Cross, CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival.

Pesterfield teaches some of the courses at the East Tennessee Chapter of The American Red Cross.

“Typically when somebody has dropped down, the first thing you do is drop-down, and what we do is called ‘tap shout.’ We tap, ‘Hey are you okay? Can you hear me?’ Then we check for breathing, when there’s no breathing you go ahead and start compressions,” he said while performing a demonstration.

Pesterfield says to remember two numbers, two breaths then administer 30 compressions. This can be repeated until emergency crews arrive.

According to the American Red Cross, for every minute oxygen is not flowing to the brain, the chance of survival for a person decreases by 10 percent.

This is why knowing what to do until emergency crews get to a person who is suffering from a heart-related issue, can save someone’s life.

“Get properly trained,” Pesterfield said. “That way you’re better prepared when that does happen because unfortunately, it happens all the time. There are roughly 300,000 people a year that suffer certain cardiac arrest.”

Having access to an AED, or automated external defibrillator can also help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The American Red Cross does offer several classes on how to administer CPR and use AEDs. Find more information on classes here.