What to do if you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials created a guide to help residents know what to do if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put together the flow chart below to help the community.
For more information and resources on coronavirus, check out the state website: Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC website: CDC.gov/coronavirus.
