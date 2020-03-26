Closings
What to do if you think you've been exposed to coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials created a guide to help residents know what to do if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put together the flow chart below to help the community.

Credit: MDHHS

For more information and resources on coronavirus, check out the state website: Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC website: CDC.gov/coronavirus.

 

