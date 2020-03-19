What to expect when calling Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When calling county health departments across Tennessee, many refer callers to the COVID-19 Public Information Number.

When we tried calling the hotline (877-857-2945), the wait time to speak with someone lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

The Tennessee Department of Health says they are aware of the high call volume and are working to expand capacity. They suggest you call back later if you’re unable to get through on the first attempt. The department also suggests you call your own doctor regarding questions about your health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, Remote Assesment Sites have been set up where people can go if they have symptoms of COVID-19. However, you are asked to call those sites before showing up.