TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Division of Forestry says if you want to burn your debris piles, you’ll have to get a burn permit in areas without local restrictions. This permit requirement began on Oct. 15 and is set to end on May 15.

TDF says you need to check local restrictions in your area before burning. You can contact local authorities to ensure there’s no restriction on burning — this is especially important in cities and towns without their own burning permit system.

When to burn

Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn

Do not burn on windy days

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has listed a number of tips and things to know before you decide to burn.

Want to burn trash outdoors? Well, it’s…

Harmful to the air we breathe

Unhealthy for our neighbors – near and far

Unsafe

Often Unnecessary

List of what NOT to burn

Tires and other rubber products

Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles

Plastics and other synthetic materials

Paper products, cardboard and newspaper

Asphalt shingles, and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris

Asbestos-containing materials

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Aerosol cans and food cans

Building material and construction debris

Buildings and mobile homes

Coated wire

Household trash

Most vegetation not grown on site

The state says the burning of leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, clean unpainted, uncoated wood or untreated lumber is okay. Just be sure to check local/state ordinances, because improper outdoor burning can lead to fines up to $25,000.

Alternatives to outdoor burning

Recycling

Composting

Help reduce air pollution in Tennessee by avoiding outdoor burning. You can call TDEC at 1-888-891-TDEC for more.