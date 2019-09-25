What to know: Tennessee archery-only deer hunting season begins Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Archers will be taking to the woods this Saturday as deer hunting season for Tennessee public lands begins.

A state hunting license is required to hunt on public lands for both residents and nonresidents. You can purchase a license online from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website.

The statewide bag limit is two antlered deer and no more than one per day.

Counties across the state are broken down into hunting units for antlerless deer. The antlerless limit for Units A, B, C and D is four. There is a three antlerless deer limit a day in Unit L. There is no season limit in Unit L.

You can view the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide for a full unit map of the state.

The young sportsman hunt is Oct. 26, the last Saturday in October.

Muzzleloader season begins the third Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 9, and gun season begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Muzzleloader and gun seasons have different harvesting limits.

The last day of deer season for public lands is Jan. 5.