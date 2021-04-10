What’s COVID-19 and what’s just allergies? Doctors break it down

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Doctors are warning that some COVID-19 symptoms may be mistaken for simple allergies.

Dr. Stephen Combs, Chief Medical Officer at Ballad Health Medical Associates said in a statement, “COVID-19 and seasonal allergies can have several similar symptom — chief among them — coughs, runny noses, and congestion.”

Combs recommends anyone experiencing those symptoms get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and for everyone over the age of 16 to get vaccinated.

It was a little windy in the Tri-Cities today. Blowing around all that pollen. 🌬🌼

Dr. Karen Shelton, Director of the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia, said even if you’re vaccinated, you still need to be cautious because you can still get and spread COVID-19.

“Try to be mindful of those who may not have been vaccinated around you, some people may not be willing to admit they have not been vaccinated yet, so you still have to take these precautions,” Dr. Shelton said. “And we would urge people to still be mindful of their friends, their family, and their loved ones as they get out and about.”

Dr. Shelton recommended if you do get together indoors to wear your mask, but that getting together outdoors is safer.