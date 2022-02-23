KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man, the myth, the legend, Coach Gary Rankin.

It is official, Alcoa High School football head coach, Gary Rankin, has officially announced his resignation.

Since 2006, Gary Rankin has been leading the Alcoa Tornados to victory after victory. With 16 seasons under his belt, Rankin has brought home 13 state titles; the most in Tennessee state history.

His legacy, success, and passion has made him a household name in Tennessee, and this news has become a bittersweet moment to not only the community but Rankin himself.

He has made the decision to step away to spend more time with his first loves, his family.

Currently, Rankin has two children in college and one married with a baby. He is eager to lighten up his coaching responsibilities and spend more time with the rest of the Rankins, in the near future.

During his time at Alcoa, Rankin had spent most of his time and ability preparing and grooming young men for whatever might be next. He not only coached them on the field, but off too. He has seen men come and go, but it is always special when they make it bigger than imagined.

One of Coach Rankin’s most notable and legendary moments is being the head coach to current Green Bay Packers’ Wide-receiver, Randall Cobb, in 2008.

Randall Cobb (left) Gary Rankin (right)

Who is Gary Rankin off the field? He describes himself as a simple man. A man who loves family and football. No doubt that East Tennessee has been the perfect place to call home with those passions.

We are anxiously waiting to see what Coach Rankin does next.

Alcoa thanks you, Coach.