When will Dollywood reopen? Park officials: ‘We are working on plans and will announce them soon’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Dollywood said they have no update on a specific reopening date for the Pigeon Forge theme park.

In an e-mail to News Channel 11, Dollywood officials said “We don’t have an update at this time.  We are working on plans and will announce them soon.”

