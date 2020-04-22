PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Dollywood said they have no update on a specific reopening date for the Pigeon Forge theme park.
In an e-mail to News Channel 11, Dollywood officials said “We don’t have an update at this time. We are working on plans and will announce them soon.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Dollywood shifts into ‘hibernation mode’ until reopening date is set
LATEST STORIES:
- Anderson, Hamblen county schools announce graduation plans
- East Tennessee mayors urge public cooperation for phased reopening of economy
- When will Dollywood reopen? Park officials: ‘We are working on plans and will announce them soon’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 29 active Knox County cases, 199 total
- SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks