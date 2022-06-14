KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lottery said they are waiting for a lucky winner to claim a $400,000 prize after a winning ticket was sold in Knoxville.

The winner of the $400,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot has yet to win come forward to claim the prize, according to a press release. The lucky ticket was sold at Casey’s, 6900 Maynardville Pike, NE in Knoxville.

The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win.

Knoxville is no stranger to big lottery jackpot winners. One player won $150,000 Powerball prize in April while a $1,000,000-winning ticket was sold at the Food City on Loves Creek Road in July 2021.

Another July 2021 player won $4,000,000 from a scratch-off ticket sold in Knoxville, snagging the top prize from one of the most expensive games offered by the Tennessee Lottery.