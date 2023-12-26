KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you have old or unwanted Christmas lights, you can recycle them at the following locations:

You can take working holiday lights to any donation store. If they’re not in working condition, you can still bring them for recycling to any Goodwill donation store.

You can also drop them off at any City of Knoxville recycling center, but only between 8 am and 8 pm and when given to a Goodwill attendant.

You can give them to an attendant at the County Convenience Centers at Halls, Dutchtown, John Sevier, and Karns.

The City of Knoxville Household Hazardous Waste facility located at 1033 Elm St accepts them only for City and Knox County residents.

In addition, City residents can take advantage of Knox County’s Tree-Cycling program from Jan 2 to Jan 30, 2023. You can recycle your live Christmas trees at any Knox County Convenience Center for free. Please note that the Convenience Centers are closed on Wednesdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Here are the locations of the Knox County Convenience Centers that accept trees:

Carter Convenience Center – 8815 Asheville Highway

Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Road

Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Drive

John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 West John Sevier Highway

Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Lane

Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Lane

Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pike

Please ensure your trees are free from all ornaments, lights, wire, string, and other decor. Only trees, no other green waste or tree limbs will be accepted.