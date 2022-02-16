The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tennessee are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Tennessee in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. West Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235

— #8 most common destination from West Virginia

#39. Delaware

– Moved from Tennessee to Delaware in 2019: 409

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Tennessee in 2019: 689

— #11 most common destination from Delaware

#38. New Jersey

– Moved from Tennessee to New Jersey in 2019: 527

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Tennessee in 2019: 2,382

— #19 most common destination from New Jersey

#37. Iowa

– Moved from Tennessee to Iowa in 2019: 546

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Tennessee in 2019: 857

— #23 most common destination from Iowa

#36. Hawaii

– Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii in 2019: 586

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Tennessee in 2019: 522

— #27 most common destination from Hawaii

#35. New Mexico

– Moved from Tennessee to New Mexico in 2019: 599

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Tennessee in 2019: 1,094

— #14 most common destination from New Mexico

#34. Maryland

– Moved from Tennessee to Maryland in 2019: 640

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Tennessee in 2019: 1,744

— #21 most common destination from Maryland

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Tennessee to New Hampshire in 2019: 801

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Tennessee in 2019: 297

— #24 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Tennessee to Connecticut in 2019: 921

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Tennessee in 2019: 740

— #28 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 991

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Tennessee in 2019: 157

— #33 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#30. Oregon

– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453

— #15 most common destination from Oregon

#29. Oklahoma

– Moved from Tennessee to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,143

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Tennessee in 2019: 935

— #22 most common destination from Oklahoma

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Tennessee to Minnesota in 2019: 1,262

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Tennessee in 2019: 1,215

— #23 most common destination from Minnesota

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188

— #22 most common destination from Wisconsin

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Kansas in 2019: 1,316

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Tennessee in 2019: 1,204

— #19 most common destination from Kansas

#25. Nevada

– Moved from Tennessee to Nevada in 2019: 1,372

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Tennessee in 2019: 2,101

— #15 most common destination from Nevada

#24. Utah

– Moved from Tennessee to Utah in 2019: 1,622

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Tennessee in 2019: 1,240

— #18 most common destination from Utah

#23. Massachusetts

– Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109

— #27 most common destination from Massachusetts

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Louisiana in 2019: 1,948

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Tennessee in 2019: 1,964

— #10 most common destination from Louisiana

#21. Arizona

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— #29 most common destination from Arizona

#20. Illinois

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— #12 most common destination from Illinois

#19. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— #25 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#18. Washington

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington in 2019: 3,115

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Tennessee in 2019: 3,821

— #15 most common destination from Washington

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— #9 most common destination from Indiana

#16. Arkansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

— #3 most common destination from Arkansas

#15. Missouri

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

#14. South Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— #7 most common destination from South Carolina

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— #12 most common destination from Ohio

#12. Michigan

– Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548

— #7 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040

— #11 most common destination from Virginia

#10. New York

– Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594

— #16 most common destination from New York

#9. Colorado

– Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

— #13 most common destination from Colorado

#8. California

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— #17 most common destination from California

#7. Kentucky

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

#6. Mississippi

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— 5.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

#5. Texas

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— 6.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— #10 most common destination from Texas

#4. North Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

#3. Alabama

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

#2. Florida

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— #5 most common destination from Florida

#1. Georgia

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— 11.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— #7 most common destination from Georgia