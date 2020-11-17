Where to find free COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, medical works operate a testing tent at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. School systems in several states are giving up on in-person classes, and some governors are reimposing restrictions on bars and restaurants or getting more serious about masks, as the coast-to-coast resurgence of the coronavirus sends deaths, hospitalizations and new infections soaring. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holiday season getting underway, tests for coronavirus are in demand. Here are locations in each East Tennessee county that offer free testing, and when those tests are available.

Check each listing to learn hours when testing is offered, and whether an appointment is required.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Health Department, 710 N. Main in Clinton; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information call 865-425-8800

BLOUNT COUNTY

Blount County Health Department, 301 McGhee Street in Maryville; 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary. 865-983-4582

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Health Department, 162 Sharp-Perkins Road in Jacksboro. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but an appointment is required. 423-562-8351

CLAIBORNE COUNTY

Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Drive in New Tazewell. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead to make an appointment 423-626-4291

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 South Main Street in Crossville. 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 931-484-6196

FENTRESS COUNTY

Fentress County Health Department, 240 Colonial Circle, Suite A in Jamestown. 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 931-879-9936

GRAINGER COUNTY

Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive in Rutledge. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 865-828-5247

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County Health Department, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is needed. 423-798-1749

HAMBLEN COUNTY

Hamblen County Health Department, 331 West Main Street in Morristown. 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is required. 423-586-6431

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Health Department 178 Willow Street in Sneedville. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-733-2228

HAWKINS COUNTY

Hawkins County Health Department, 201 Park Boulevard in Rogersville. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-272-7641

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County Health Department, 931 Industrial Park Road Suite 200 in Dandridge. 1:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 865-397-3930

KNOX COUNTY

Knox County Health Department, 140 Dameron Ave. in Knoxville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday only. Call first 865-215-5555

LOUDON COUNTY

Loudon County Health Department, 600 Rayder Avenue in Loudon; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. No charge for testing but please call ahead to make an appointment. 865-458-2514

MCMINN COUNTY

McMinn County Health Department, 393 County Road 554 in Athens. Drive thru testing offered 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 am. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 423-745-7431

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68 in Madisonville. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-442-3993.

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Health Department, 1103 Knoxville Highway in Wartburg. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-346-6272.

ROANE COUNTY

Roane County Health Department, 1362 North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free testing, call ahead for appointment. 865-354-1220

SCOTT COUNTY

Scott County Health Department, 344 Court Street in Huntsville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-663-2445.

SEVIER COUNTY

Sevier County Health Department, 719 Middle Creek Road in Sevierville. 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 865-453-1032

UNION COUNTY

Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway in Maynardville. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Testing is free but call ahead for appointment. 865-992-3867

Other locations offer testing for a fee.

To find testing in Knox County, click here.

To find state testing locations in East Tennessee counties, click here.

Nearly 3 million tests have been conducted in the state since March, with almost 30,000 tests being administered daily, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.