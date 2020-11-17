Where to find free COVID-19 testing in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the holiday season getting underway, tests for coronavirus are in demand. Here are locations in each East Tennessee county that offer free testing, and when those tests are available.
Check each listing to learn hours when testing is offered, and whether an appointment is required.
ANDERSON COUNTY
Anderson County Health Department, 710 N. Main in Clinton; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information call 865-425-8800
BLOUNT COUNTY
Blount County Health Department, 301 McGhee Street in Maryville; 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary. 865-983-4582
CAMPBELL COUNTY
Campbell County Health Department, 162 Sharp-Perkins Road in Jacksboro. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but an appointment is required. 423-562-8351
CLAIBORNE COUNTY
Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis Drive in New Tazewell. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead to make an appointment 423-626-4291
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 South Main Street in Crossville. 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 931-484-6196
FENTRESS COUNTY
Fentress County Health Department, 240 Colonial Circle, Suite A in Jamestown. 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 931-879-9936
GRAINGER COUNTY
Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive in Rutledge. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 865-828-5247
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County Health Department, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is needed. 423-798-1749
HAMBLEN COUNTY
Hamblen County Health Department, 331 West Main Street in Morristown. 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is required. 423-586-6431
HANCOCK COUNTY
Hancock County Health Department 178 Willow Street in Sneedville. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-733-2228
HAWKINS COUNTY
Hawkins County Health Department, 201 Park Boulevard in Rogersville. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-272-7641
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County Health Department, 931 Industrial Park Road Suite 200 in Dandridge. 1:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 865-397-3930
KNOX COUNTY
Knox County Health Department, 140 Dameron Ave. in Knoxville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday only. Call first 865-215-5555
LOUDON COUNTY
Loudon County Health Department, 600 Rayder Avenue in Loudon; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. No charge for testing but please call ahead to make an appointment. 865-458-2514
MCMINN COUNTY
McMinn County Health Department, 393 County Road 554 in Athens. Drive thru testing offered 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 am. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 423-745-7431
MONROE COUNTY
Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68 in Madisonville. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-442-3993.
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan County Health Department, 1103 Knoxville Highway in Wartburg. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-346-6272.
ROANE COUNTY
Roane County Health Department, 1362 North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free testing, call ahead for appointment. 865-354-1220
SCOTT COUNTY
Scott County Health Department, 344 Court Street in Huntsville. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free but call ahead for an appointment. 423-663-2445.
SEVIER COUNTY
Sevier County Health Department, 719 Middle Creek Road in Sevierville. 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; testing is free and no appointment is necessary. 865-453-1032
UNION COUNTY
Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway in Maynardville. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Testing is free but call ahead for appointment. 865-992-3867
Other locations offer testing for a fee.
To find testing in Knox County, click here.
To find state testing locations in East Tennessee counties, click here.
Nearly 3 million tests have been conducted in the state since March, with almost 30,000 tests being administered daily, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.