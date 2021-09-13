Where to find monoclonal antibodies infusion therapy in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Curious about where to get monoclonal antibody treatment or COVID-19 testing if you cannot get an at-home test? Tennessee has a map for that.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

The state is offering a live, interactive map that shows where people can find places offering COVID-related testing, such as for monoclonal antibodies infusion therapies. Monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the state, are laboratory-made proteins that work in your body by attaching to parts of the virus and helping your immune system respond more quickly to fight it.

State health officials say monoclonal antibodies should not be considered the standard of care for the treatment of all patients with COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 for people at high risk of getting very sick:

Casirivimab/imdevimab (REGEN-COV®) by Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody that is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adult and pediatric patients. (Authorized in August 2021)

Sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. (Authorized in May 2021)

Early studies suggest some people may benefit from monoclonal antibody treatment soon after they’re infected with COVID-19 and may have a lower risk of hospitalization, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The following criteria are listed for those who may be eligible to receive a monoclonal antibodies infusion:

Your COVID-19 test comes back positive

You are not hospitalized

You have had mild to moderate symptoms that started less than 10 days ago

You have certain medical conditions or other factors that may place adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 years, and weight at least 88 lbs.) at higher risk of progressing to severe infection: Age 65 years or older Obese or overweight which may include a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or higher for adults or a BMI in the 85th percentile or higher on the growth chart for pediatric patients Pregnant Diabetes Chronic kidney disease Immunosuppressive disease, or on immunosuppressive treatment Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension Chronic lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),moderate to severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension) Sickle cell disease



COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination

If you are looking for other sites that offer the COVID-19 vaccines or additional COVID-19 testing or vaccinations, they can also be found on the state’s COVID-19 website:

Exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health recommend a 14-day quarantine after exposure to a case. Acceptable shorter alternatives include:

1) if you do not have any symptoms, quarantine can end after Day 10 or

2) if you do not have symptoms and if you test negative by PCR or antigen test after Day 5 quarantine can end after Day 7.